Authorities say the motorcyclist drove off the road and crashed into a fence.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — At 10:38 a.m. Sunday, a man on a motorcycle died after crashing into a fence in Brooksville, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The 60-year-old man was driving westbound on Powell Road, west of Falcon Ridge Trail, and reportedly drove off the road before the motorcycle overturned and crashed into the fence.

Troopers say the reason the motorcyclist drove off the road remains unknown.