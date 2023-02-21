Florida senator files bill to rename Hernando County road 'Rush Limbaugh Way'

The portion of the highway between U.S. 41 and State Road 50 in Brooksville would be named "Rush Limbaugh Way."

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — A Florida senator filed a road designation bill to rename a portion of a highway in Hernando County after American conservative political commentator Rush Limbaugh.

Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, filed SB 982 to rename the portion of the highway between U.S. 41 and State Road 50 "Rush Limbaugh Way." The designation is in memory of the conservative political commentator who passed away.

“Rush Limbaugh is an American icon having inspired me, as well as tens of millions of Americans, to get involved in politics," Ingoglia said in a statement.

"He stood for freedom and American excellence. His passing left a void in the conservative talk radio space that will never be filled. This road designation will remind people of his passion and love of country."

Limbaugh died from lung cancer in Palm Beach back in 2021.

“Rush Limbaugh graced Brooksville’s own WWJB for many years with a message of American freedom," Brookeville Mayor Blake Bell said in a statement. "Limbaugh believed in democracy, capitalism, and the First Amendment.

"It is only fitting for the state to honor this Floridian by naming a road after him in Brooksville."