SEBRING, Fla. — A possible bear sighting near Sebring Middle School prompted school authorities to keep come children from leaving.

The school posted on Facebook around 3 p.m. Wednesday that no one was allowed to leave on foot or by bike. However, children were able to leave by bus. Parents also were allowed to pick up their children by car.

Highlands County school board secretary Marlene Welborn confirmed the temporary lockdown was lifted within the hour.

Editor's note: The picture of a bear in this story is a generic photo.

