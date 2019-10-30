TAMPA, Fla. — First, there was Zion. Now, there’s Ridgewood.

Both are African American cemeteries that have been erased from Tampa’s history, and the question continues - how many more lost burial grounds remain?

A group of local researchers and historians are taking on that task. A grassroots effort has begun to find other cemeteries that still exist, but have been obliterated from memory.

Historian Rodney Kite-Powell with the Tampa Bay History Center said he’s working with a local African American historian, researchers from USF, and the whistleblower who alerted the city to both Zion and Ridgewood to search for more forgotten burial grounds.

Kite-Powell said they have already located two.

He also said there should be a governmental effort to oversee research on lost cemeteries. Sen. Janet Cruz has filed a bill to create a task force on lost African American cemeteries, but Kite-Powell said it’s important to start the research right away for both moral and practical reasons.

