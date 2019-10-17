TAMPA, Fla. — The local African American community hopes to get clear answers on how the city’s first black cemetery was erased from Tampa’s history until this year.

The cemetery overlaps the Tamp Housing Authority’s property at Robles Park Village, where a recent investigation by the Tampa Bay Times revealed the cemetery is still there.

Leroy Moore, THA’s chief operating officer, said racism is to blame.

In 1951, construction crews unearthed three caskets at Robles Park while building the public housing development. Promises were made that bodies had been removed.

However, ground-penetrating radar this year showed at least 127 caskets still remain. Other property owners in the area are expected to have their land scanned as well, as THA believes there are still more caskets in the area.

Moore will address the local NAACP at its general meeting this evening to discuss what is being done to right what he calls a historical wrong.

