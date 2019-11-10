TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Housing Authority said on Friday the discovery of Zion Cemetery underneath the Robles Park Village property has accelerated the plan for the redevelopment of the entire community.

THA COO Leroy Moore said conversations about relocation, demolition and creating a new master plan were not set to happen for at least another year. But, because of Zion, those conversations are happening now.

Moore said THA will soon be working with three new architects, one of which will be assigned to work on redevelopment plans for Robles Park.

The conversation is a welcome one for residents, who say it’s time for change.

Moore said relocation will not happen immediately. The first priority is moving families living on top of the cemetery grounds. It could be around 2021 when the relocation process gets underway at Robles Park.

