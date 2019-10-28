TAMPA, Fla. — What happened to the Ridgewood Cemetery that once sat on the property of King High School, and how does the Hillsborough County school district move forward from here?

Those are just a few of many questions posed Monday morning during the district’s Historical Response Committee meeting. The meeting included school board leaders and community stakeholders dedicated to finding the truth and responding accordingly.

The meeting was led by Hillsborough County Schools board chair Tamara Shamburger. She learned of the possible cemetery on the property after 10News’ Emerald Morrow alerted her that whistleblower Ray Reed sent documents to her office.

According to documents distributed at the meeting, there was no historical record that any of the 230+ bodies from Ridgewood had ever been moved.

Historian Rodney Kite-Powell of the Tampa Bay History Center said it is very likely that there are more cemeteries in the area that have been paved over in the interest of development.

Hillsborough County Schools hired St. Petersburg-based GeoView to conduct ground scans in areas where the cemetery is believed to be. That work started last week and results are expected within a few days.

10News reporter Emerald Morrow will have a full report on today’s meeting on 10News this Evening.

RELATED: Where is the forgotten cemetery near King High? Search for answers begins today

RELATED: Buried Secrets: Why second forgotten cemetery was hiding in plain sight

RELATED: Clues point to another black cemetery erased in Tampa, this time near King High School

RELATED: How did Zion Cemetery get lost in history?

Emerald Morrow is a reporter with 10News WTSP. Like her on Facebook and follow her on Twitter. You can also email her at emorrow@wtsp.com.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter