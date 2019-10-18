TAMPA, Fla. – It’s happened again.

Just a couple of months after 127 caskets from Tampa’s first black cemetery were detected underground at a public housing development, Hillsborough County Schools learns there might be another black cemetery on or near the district’s property at King High School.

Local historian Ray Reed said on Thursday he sent documents to school board chair Tamara Shamburger about Ridgewood Cemetery still being on the district’s property.

Ridgewood was originally located at 56th and Robles, which is now Sligh Avenue, and was developed as a cemetery for the city’s poor black residents.

According to documents provided by Reed, the cemetery was purchased by the school district in 1959 and developed in 1960.

Records indicate more than 260 people might have been buried there at some time.

If remains are found at the cemetery, it would continue a pattern within the city of black cemeteries being paved over and erased from memory.

The school district on Friday said it's taking these reports "very seriously and are researching this situation."

In an email sent to 10News, the district said the documents it reviewed so far have conflicting information. Reed said the cemetery could be located on land used for agricultural purposes at the school.

The school has since moved that program and put up temporary fencing around the area.

"We intened to show the highest levels of respect for the individuals who may be buried in this cemetery and their descendants. We will provide updates as we have more information," the district said in a statement.

