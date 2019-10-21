TAMPA, Fla. — They were hiding in plain sight, but stayed lost for generations.

Ray Reed of Tampa has made it his life’s work to research forgotten cemeteries.

Over the summer, his research led to the rediscovery of Zion, an African American cemetery that sits underneath the Robles Park public housing development.

The discovery prompted calls for changes to state law.

Just a few months later, his research led to another possible discovery. He says more than 260 bodies might still be resting at the old Ridgewood Cemetery near 56th and Sligh Avenue, and would be on or near the property of King High School.

On Thursday, Reed sent documents to Hillsborough County School Board Chair Tamara Shamburger alerting the district of his research. Shamburger said the district worked late into the night on Thursday on a plan of action.

Reed said he was extremely pleased with how the district handled the news that bodies might be under part of the property at King High. He said it is a departure from the attitudes that caused the cemetery to be erased in the first place.

“Nobody spoke up saying, ‘that’s horrible,’ he said. “The lowest in the strata of white persons in the 20s, 30s, 40s, still had a voice louder than anybody in the Black community.”

Reed hopes news of the possible cemetery will help restore dignity to those laid to rest. The school district said on Monday ground scans will begin this week to check for the presence of bodies in the ground.

RELATED: How did Zion Cemetery get lost in history?

RELATED: Housing leaders speed up plans for moving people living near Tampa's first black cemetery

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter