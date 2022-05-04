Homes, cars damaged by 'golf ball-sized' hail in Highlands County

Neighborhoods in Highlands County are cleaning up following a severe hail storm on Monday evening.

SEBRING, Fla. — Neighborhoods across Highlands County are cleaning up following a severe hail storm on Monday evening. Neighbors say they've never experienced anything like this before.

The golf ball-sized hail damaged roofs, windows, solar panels, gutters and cars.

"It sounds like somebody is throwing rocks on top of your house," Wade Williams whose three cars were damaged in the storm said. "I mean, I've seen hail before, but nothing on this magnitude."

Cars throughout the Sun'n Lake neighborhood in Sebring were dented, with their shattered windows tarped over.

Solar panels, gutters and roofs suffered similar damage.

"I've never seen damage like this before and I've been in roofing a long time, especially in Florida," said Jaime Gomez, the Lakeland Regional Managers for Central Homes Roofing.

Gomez and his team were going door-to-door in the Sun'n Lake neighborhood and had surveyed more than a dozen houses on Tuesday.