1 man dead in Tampa hit-and-run

The car that hit the man may be a four-door black sedan, police say.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department says one man died in a hit-and-run crash at 7:46 p.m. Sunday.

The car struck the man on North 50th Street between Melburne Boulevard and East 26th Avenue before he died from his injuries, TPD said in a news release.

Authorities say the car is reportedly a black sedan and possibly a four-door.

As a result of the hit-and-run, northbound lanes of North 50th Street were closed to traffic but are reportedly now open.