1 man dead in Tampa hit-and-run

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department says one man died in a hit-and-run crash at 7:46 p.m. Sunday.
The car struck the man on North 50th Street between Melburne Boulevard and East 26th Avenue before he died from his injuries, TPD said in a news release.
Authorities say the car is reportedly a black sedan and possibly a four-door.
As a result of the hit-and-run, northbound lanes of North 50th Street were closed to traffic but are reportedly now open.
