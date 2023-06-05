Deputies: 2 people killed, child hurt in Tampa crash

Another person was hurt in the crash and is facing non-life-threatening injuries.

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — Two people are dead and a 7-year-old child is hurt after all were involved in a crash Monday evening in Tampa, authorities say.

The collision occurred on Morris Bridge Road near Cross Creek Boulevard and drivers are urged to avoid the area as the roadway will be closed, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office told 10 Tampa Bay.

Deputies say they arrived at the scene after receiving a report of a serious crash.

Two adults were killed and the child was reportedly transported to a hospital after they were hurt in the crash. Another person was also hurt in the crash and are facing non-life-threatening injuries.