HCSO: 5 dead, 2 sent to hospital following crash with train in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is on scene of a crash involving a train in Plant City that ended in multiple deaths, a news release explains.
Deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 92 and Jim Lefler Circle where a car was reportedly hit by the train.
A total of five people have been confirmed dead, the sheriff's office explains. Two other people were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No other information about the crash has been released, as of now.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.