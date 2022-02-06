More affordable housing coming to Tampa

The first of 17 affordable homes is ready to welcome homeowners.

TAMPA, Fla. — More affordable housing is coming to Tampa as part of a city program, and more than a dozen homes will soon be ready for qualifying families.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor has repeatedly stated her goal of helping facilitate the creation of 10,000 affordable homes by 2027. Some headway is being made toward that goal as the city announces the first of 17 affordable houses is ready to be made a home.

This latest batch of affordable housing is part of Phase II of the city of Tampa's Infill Housing Program. This home is located on East Idell Street in the Sulphur Springs neighborhood.

According to a release from city leaders, Tampa's Housing and Community Development division last year awarded 15 vacant, city-owned lots to 11 local developers and non-profits to be made into homes. One lot was big enough to be split into two, meaning 17 single-family homes could be built.

While one house is completed, the city says the rest are "well on track" for completion. The single-family homes are 1250 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The houses will also include certain amenities including crown molding and quartz countertops.

The Sulphur Springs home will be listed for about $300,000. Interested homebuyers will need to fall within the 80% Area Median Income (AMI) bracket. The city says, for example, a family of four's maximum household income can't exceed $65,700.

Some homebuyers may also be selected through the city of Tampa's DARE to Own the Dream Homeownership Program, which provides closing cost assistance and forgivable down payment loans for first-time homebuyers.

"A clear reflection of our commitment to fostering more public-private partnerships, our Infill Housing Program is bringing real results to address our affordable housing crisis," Castor said in a statement. "We cannot wait to see deserving families, couples, or individuals move into these beautiful homes with all the amenities they deserve, while remaining within their budget.