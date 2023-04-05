Middle school assistant teacher in Tampa facing child porn charges

At this time, there are no listed victims related to his employment at Liberty Middle School, however, the investigation is active, police say.

TAMPA, Florida — A Liberty Middle School assistant teacher was arrested after an investigation into child porn images shared online led to a device in his bedroom, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.

Ricky Broadnax, 55, is charged with 100 counts of possession of child pornography, jail records show.

Tampa police detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit began investigating after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about concerning images that were being uploaded and shared online.

After receiving leads, on May 4, detectives obtained an authorized search warrant at Broadnax's home on Highwoods Preserve Parkway. They were able to search his bedroom and found a locked safe with files of child pornography on data storage devices, police report.

"It is deeply concerning that someone tasked with the education and safety of our children would be involved in this type of criminal behavior," Interim Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. "I am thankful the dedicated work of our detectives who are assigned to investigate internet crimes against children led to a swift arrest in this case."

At this time, police say there are no listed victims related to the school he taught, however, the investigation is ongoing. Detectives will also continue to work with the Hillsborough County School District.