Everything you need to know about Beyoncé's 'Renaissance World Tour' stop in Tampa

TAMPA, Florida — Try not to freak out, but the final countdown to see Beyoncé bring her "Energy" to Tampa for her "Renaissance World Tour" has finally started.

"Queen Bey" is going to be all up in our minds during her nearly three-hour show on Aug. 16 at Raymond James Stadium.

While we can’t help you pick out an outfit or memorize all the lyrics to "Alien Superstar," 10 Tampa Bay has you covered for everything else — so get "Cozy" and read on:

Beyoncé tickets

How will you rip the "Plastic Off the Sofa" if you don’t have a ticket? Don't fret, according to Ticketmaster, there are still seats available. Ticket prices range from $136 to an eye-popping $4,751, which are temporarily sales tax exempted (thanks to Florida law).

You can check out seating and prices here.

Raymond James Stadium parking

Traffic will be "Thique," but there are still parking options near and around the stadium.

Pre-paid parking by the stadium is still available, prices range from $54-172. Click here for more information.

Ride-sharing drop-off and pick-up areas will be located at Steinbrenner Field.

Residents around the stadium are known for selling parking spots usually starting around $20. (It's recommended to bring cash)

HART bus routes 7, 15, 32, 36 and 45 service the stadium. Check gohart.org for updates and more information.

Beyoncé concert times

VIP access will open at 5:30 p.m.

General gates will open at 6 p.m.

The show is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

Weather

As with any Florida rainy season day, it may get "Heated" – expect a muggy, humid and possibly rainy night. But a little rain shouldn't break your soul. See the most updated forecast here.

Merch

"America Has a Problem" with getting Beyoncé merch because it usually sells out quickly, but fans don't need to worry anymore after Beyoncé launched an Amazon storefront that carries an exclusive online collection.

There will also be merch sold at the venue, so don't be a "Church Girl" and let anyone take your spot in line. So far, there have been two collection releases. Click here to purchase.

What to expect during the show

Aside from a possible DJ, there will not be an opener.

Fans may get an appearance from 11-year-old Blue Ivy Carter, who has been performing alongside her mom in some cities.

Extra details

Raymond James has a no-bag policy. Attendees are allowed to bring on clutch purses no longer than 4.5'' by 6.5''. For more information about stadium policies, click here. The following items are allowed inside: banners and/or flags without sticks or poles binoculars blankets and/or towels if unrolled or unfolded canes, walkers, and wheelchairs empty spray bottles ponchos if worn, carried over the arm, or in the original sealed clear package small, handheld radios or tvs with earphones sunscreen lotion (no aerosol or spray bottles)

Make sure to go quiet when Beyoncé says "everybody on mute" during the song "Energy," or you might get stares from fellow Bey-Hive members. The #mutechallenge has been a city-to-city challenge fueled by social media videos and memes to see which crowd can stay the quietest during that part of the song. Some fans take it pretty seriously.

Beyoncé plays too much 💀



“Let me hear y’all scream…. Look around everybody on mute👁️👄👁️”pic.twitter.com/jkuFY0WpYJ — RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR (@RenaissanceWT) July 31, 2023

Beyoncé kicked off her "Renaissance World Tour" back in May in Europe. The U.S. leg of the tour started in July and is scheduled to run through September. Beyoncé won the Grammy for best R&B song for “Cuff It,” dance-electric music recording for “Break My Soul,” traditional R&B performance for “Plastic Off the Sofa” and dance-electric album for “Renaissance,” which was also nominated for album of the year.