Blazing semi-truck catches Tampa home on fire, authorities say

TAMPA, Fla. — A semi-truck on fire parked in front of a mobile home in Tampa led to the trailer also to be caught on fire at 4:34 p.m. Sunday, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said in a news release.

Authorities say the fire occurred at a home on 20th Avenue South and the person who reported the incident said the fire was very close to the trailer.

The mobile home was already caught on fire when firefighters arrived at the scene, the news release said.

HCFR says the fire was under control in about 10 minutes when they arrived and crews put out the fire from the trailer and semi-truck.

There were no reported injuries and nobody was inside the home after firefighters conducted searches.