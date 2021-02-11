Bradley Hulett shooting: Parents of teen shot, killed in 2019 to present 'resolution' in case

Their announcement hints at some conclusion on a case that investigators have called a tragic accident involving friends.

TAMPA, Fla. — The parents of a teen killed in a 2019 shooting are set to come forward Tuesday with a "resolution" in the case of the 17-year-old boy charged with their son's death, according to a press release from the state attorney's office.

Authorities say Bradley Hulett, 15, was shot and killed on Dec. 13, 2019, when he and a group of friends, including then 15-year-old Christopher Bevan, were at a friend's house after school.

According to the state attorney's office, one of the boys, who was Tampa Police Department officer's son, picked the lock to his father's master bedroom to use the bathroom. Once inside, authorities say the group noticed a gun.

The officer's son reportedly removed the gun, which he believed to be unloaded, from the holster. Although there was no magazine in the gun, there was one bullet in the chamber.

While Hulett was in a bedroom playing video games, the others entered with the gun, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Then, authorities say one of the teens, who also thought the gun was unloaded, pulled the trigger, shooting Hulett in the head. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office identified the teen as Bevan.

Bevan, now 17 years old, was charged with manslaughter with a firearm. In 2020, court records confirmed Bevan would be facing the first-degree felony charge as an adult.