Brewery co-owner 'walking away' from business after alleged rude, discriminatory comments

John Doble, co-owner of Tampa Bay Brewing Company, allegedly said they should hire more attractive bartenders and called a manager 'the Middle Eastern kid.'

TAMPA, Fla. — A popular restaurant and brewery in Tampa were short-staffed Monday night after its co-owner allegedly made rude and discriminatory comments to waitstaff and a manager.

The comments made by John Doble led employees of Tampa Bay Brewing Company in Ybor City to walk out on Saturday night, with at least five quitting.

One of those employees is bartender Casey Rhymestine, who said Doble has a history of making inappropriate comments and took things too far by commenting on her appearance.

According to Rhymestine, Doble went up to a manager and said "if we hired more attractive bartenders the place would be making more money."

Rhymestine has been a bartender at Tampa Bay Brewing Company for five years and said it was no way to treat a hard-working, dedicated employee.

"I was just honestly shocked that someone would say that," said Rhymestine. "I worked really hard there. I've picked up every shift that has been asked of me; I've never called out. This past week I worked three doubles in a row and that's how you're going to thank me for that? I have a lot of great regulars and Yelp reviews, and you're going to comment on my appearance like that changes the job at all?"

Several employees have corroborated her story, including other comments he made about a manager.

"He made the initial comment about the manager, calling him the 'Middle Eastern kid' even though he knows his name and he's worked there for four years," said Rhymestine.

In a more than 40-minute Facebook live on Monday night, the business's managing partner and son to Doble, David Doble, acknowledged what was said at the bar.

"It was a very egregious event. He said some terrible things. All I want to say is sorry to the staff, families of the staff and the customers that had to witness that," said David.

He said after Saturday's incident, his 81-year-old father no longer works for the business. He also said Doble hasn't played an active role in operations for some time.

"He is not going to be involved in TBBC. Both of my parents have agreed to walk away from the place," said David.

He called the comments unacceptable and hopes the employees who walked out will consider returning to work.

However, at least for Rhymestine, that won't happen.

"It's rude and it sucks. It hurt my feelings a lot and it was very disrespectful, especially hearing what he said about the other manager as well," said Casey Rhymestine.

David said he was speaking on behalf of Tampa Bay Brewing Company. We could not reach Doble for comment on Monday evening.