TAMPA, Fla. — The Brinks truck driver who was shot at GTE Financial in Brandon is out of the hospital.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said the Brinks driver was treated and released.

Chronister visited the good Samaritan who was also shot trying to save the truck driver’s life.

Chronister thanked the good Samaritan for jumping in and trying to help. The good Samaritan told Chronister that he would do it all again if he had to.

“We are thankful for the bravery of this good Samaritan. His actions saved the life of the Brinks truck driver who was the target of this would-be robber,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Finding this suspect is one of my top priorities. We are still actively working this investigation in coordination with the FBI.”

The search continues for the person who shot the two. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200. To be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

