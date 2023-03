Authorities said an 80-year-old man was driving at the time of the crash.

TAMPA, Fla. — Two people were taken to a Tampa-area hospital Sunday morning after driving into the front porch of a home, according to the Tampa police.

Authorities said an 80-year-old man was driving at the time of the crash, which happened around 10:45 a.m. at Peninsular and Poplar in Tampa.

The driver and his 17-year-old passenger both suffered minor injuries, police said. It is unknown if the two are related.