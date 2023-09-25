Police: Person on motorcycle killed in Tampa crash

Eastbound lanes of Fowler Avenue are currently closed to traffic between North 22nd Street and North 30th Street.

TAMPA, Fla. — A person is dead after a crash occurred Monday evening in Tampa, authorities say.

The collision occurred in the 2200 block of East Fowler Avenue when a person on a motorcycle struck a Chevrolet pickup truck, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.

Officers provided emergency first aid to the motorcyclist, but the person died at the scene, police say.

The driver of the pickup truck was reportedly taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the crash, the eastbound lanes of Fowler Avenue are closed to traffic between North 22nd Street and North 30th Street.