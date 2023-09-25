Police: Person on motorcycle killed in Tampa crash

TAMPA, Fla. — A person is dead after a crash occurred Monday evening in Tampa, authorities say.
The collision occurred in the 2200 block of East Fowler Avenue when a person on a motorcycle struck a Chevrolet pickup truck, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.
Officers provided emergency first aid to the motorcyclist, but the person died at the scene, police say.
The driver of the pickup truck was reportedly taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
As a result of the crash, the eastbound lanes of Fowler Avenue are closed to traffic between North 22nd Street and North 30th Street.
Drivers are asked to use alternative routes as police continue to investigate the crash.