Hillsborough County

Woman killed, 3 others hurt in Tampa crash with semi

Police responded to the crash around 11:56 a.m. in the area of Adamo Drive and North 45th Street.
TAMPA, Florida — A woman is dead and three others are hurt after a crash involving a semi-truck Thursday morning in Tampa.

Police responded to the crash around 11:56 a.m. in the area of Adamo Drive and North 45th Street. 

As the driver of a 2011 red Mitsubishi Outlander attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Adamo Drive from N. 45th Street, it was struck by a semi-truck that was traveling eastbound on Adamo Drive, police wrote in a news release.

Police said the collision caused the truck to veer off the roadway and into a nearby ditch. All four people in the Mitsubishi were taken to a local hospital, where the adult female passenger later died. 

The driver of the SUV, an adult male, and an 8-year-old passenger are currently in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. Another juvenile passenger is stable, police said. 

At this time, roadways heading eastbound on Adamo Dr. are closed to traffic until further notice to allow for the investigation. 

