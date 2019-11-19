TAMPA, Fla — Four apartments were destroyed, and four more are now unlivable, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.
Firefighters responded Tuesday morning to a building on fire in Tampa.
No one was hurt. Firefighters rescued a small dog that was in a crate as smoke filled the Palms at Ashley Oaks Apartments in the 1700 block of East 131st Ave. They put the fire out in about 30 minutes.
The apartment’s management says it will help the displaced people find new places to stay.
