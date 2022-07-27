Family of 22-year-old Dover mother asks for your help to find her killer

Erica Negrete was shot and killed last Monday and investigators have yet to make an arrest.

DOVER, Fla. — A grieving family is asking for the community to help them find the person who killed their loved one.

Erica Negrete was shot and killed on July 18 in Dover. Her husband, Cornelio Negrete was with her when she was shot.

Cornelio said the two were at their house around 10 p.m. on July 18 when he heard gunshots.

"It sounded super close. I heard her scream and I ran out the door. I see her on the ground," he recalled.

Cornelio saw Erica had been shot and went to call for help. When he got back to help her, he was also shot. Shortly after, he said he heard someone speed off in his truck. The family says the truck is still missing and they believe finding it could lead them to Erica's killer.

More than a week later and the family has no idea who shot and killed Erica. Cornelio also said that same person likely stole his truck.

"It’s just hard. It’s hard not seeing her every day. It’s been eight days and I haven’t seen her. It’s been the hardest thing ever. We’ve never been apart that long," he said.

Every night since Erica died, the family has held a mass to pray for justice.

"She could just walk into the room and make everyone smile. She was a big family person. She loved her family," Cornelio recalled.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the homicide investigation is ongoing and they have no new information.