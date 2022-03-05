Scrap yard fire sends column of smoke into the air above Tampa

Drivers were being diverted off Lois Avenue in the Drew Park area.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa firefighters were dispatched Tuesday evening to a scrap yard fire in the Drew Park area off Hillsborough Avenue.

First responders say the fire broke out at Worldwide Scrap Metals near the intersection of North Lois Avenue and Cayuga Street. It was not immediately clear how the fire started or whether anybody was injured.

The business was closed at the time.

A large column of smoke could be seen on a traffic camera. A witness at the scene said it was difficult to breathe nearby.

As of 7:30 p.m., drivers were being diverted off Lois Avenue while firefighters worked to extinguish the flames. Tampa Fire Rescue said Lois Avenue was shut down between Cayuga Street and West MLK Boulevard.

