'The world’s largest Christmas light spectacular' returns to Tropicana Field

This winter, Enchant will roll out more than four million dazzling lights and a 100-foot-tall holiday tree for the third year in a row in St. Petersburg.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video in the player above is from the event's 2022 festivities.

"The world’s largest Christmas light spectacular" is set to return this holiday season and get Floridians in the holiday spirit with its grand opening on Nov. 25.

This winter, Enchant will roll out over four million dazzling lights and a 100-foot-tall holiday tree for the third year in a row in St. Petersburg.

Tickets to attend the event will go on sale on Sept. 15.

“We’re thrilled to host millions of guests again this year while introducing Enchant to millions more as we expand to cities across the U.S.,” Enchant Christmas founder and CEO Kevin Johnston said in a statement. “We bring a new story and exciting elements to our featured light maze each year, so guests always have something new to experience when returning to enjoy holiday nights at Enchant with family and friends.”

This year, Enchant will string its incredible light displays coast to coast from Florida to California and will be joined by its first-ever national sponsor, the Hallmark Channel.

The popular television network will be offering guests a variety of custom experiences, including a “Hallmark Cozy Christmas” lounge, photo opportunities, Hallmark Channel wine tasting and a chance for fans to win a set visit to a Hallmark movie while in production.