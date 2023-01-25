x
Hillsborough County

FDOT Road Ranger hurt after being rear-ended on I-275

A 26-year-old Largo man was driving northbound on I-275 and crashed into the rear of the Road Ranger's pickup truck, according to FHP.
Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 37-year-old Florida Department of Transportation Road Ranger employee was hurt after a pickup truck crashed into the back of his work vehicle early morning Wednesday, according to a news release.

A 26-year-old Largo man was driving northbound on Interstate 275 near milepost 59 in northern Hillsborough County before crashing into the rear of the Road Ranger's pickup truck around 6:30 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol said in a statement.

Authorities said the Road Ranger's pickup truck had its emergency lights on and traffic cones deployed, which were protecting a previous traffic crash site in the inside lane. 

The 26-year-old drove through the cones and crashed into the truck, according to a news release.

FHP said the driver wasn't hurt nor were the four male passengers in the vehicle, however, the Road Ranger received minor injuries. 

