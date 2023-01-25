FDOT Road Ranger hurt after being rear-ended on I-275

A 26-year-old Largo man was driving northbound on I-275 and crashed into the rear of the Road Ranger's pickup truck, according to FHP.

A 26-year-old Largo man was driving northbound on Interstate 275 near milepost 59 in northern Hillsborough County before crashing into the rear of the Road Ranger's pickup truck around 6:30 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol said in a statement.

Authorities said the Road Ranger's pickup truck had its emergency lights on and traffic cones deployed, which were protecting a previous traffic crash site in the inside lane.

The 26-year-old drove through the cones and crashed into the truck, according to a news release.