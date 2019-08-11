SEFFNER, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews are putting out hot spots at a mobile home fire in Seffner.
Crews said one person has died and another person was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Firefighters responded to the fire early Friday morning in the 6400 block of Black Dairy Road.
Crews remain on scene as they work to determine the cause of the fire.
