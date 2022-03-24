Giant flamingo at Tampa International Airport already catching travelers' attention

It's currently missing a body, but there's a reason for that.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport's giant flamingo installation is just about ready for its grand debut.

In the meantime, travelers will find an unfortunately decapitated bird gracing the space in front of the main terminal's Shoppes at Bayshore. Airport officials and the creator are expected to share more details about the big bird during a news conference scheduled for Friday morning.

The 21-foot art piece titled "HOME" is a floor-to-ceiling resin and fiberglass sculpture of a flamingo dipping its head into the water by artist Matthew Mazzotta.

Photos shared with 10 Tampa Bay on Thursday showed what appeared to be much of the installation already complete — the bird has its beak in contact with the floor. What's missing is the feeling of being underwater.

Renderings of the final installation show the reflection of light cast on the ceiling and floor to give such an experience. Scroll through the gallery below and see what the installation looks like now and what's expected:

The flamingo is sure to be a popular selfie spot if people already are taking pictures with it — and they were seen doing so Thursday — even in its unfinished state.

Plans for the sculpture's installation were first announced in March 2020 along with six other pieces as part of the airport's public art program. The Hillsborough County Aviation Authority Board selected the pieces from 734 local and international submissions.

"I think we will find that HOME is aptly named as it will evoke a sense of place for those that experience the artwork," Robin Nigh, the City of Tampa’s manager of arts and cultural affairs and a member of TPA’s Public Art Committee said in March 2020.