ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — See a bit of a haze in the sky this evening? It's all smoke from a fire burning far north of Tampa Bay.

Pasco County Fire Rescue tweeted the Florida Forest Service is conducting a controlled burn on several thousand acres of land, and breezy north winds are blowing that smoke in Levy County toward the Tampa Bay area.

People can expect hazy skies and a bit of an odor for the next several hours, and those who have respiratory issues are advised to keep their windows closed.

Although the burn seemingly is under control up north, there is a red flag warning in effect for Hillsborough and Polk counties until 7 p.m. The National Weather Service warns gusty winds and low humidity across the area could cause fires to burn out of control.

