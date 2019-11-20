TAMPA, Fla. — There might be more forgotten African American graves buried under MacDill Air Force Base.

Historical records showed that Port Tampa Cemetery might be buried at the Air Force base.

MacDill said it couldn’t confirm that there was a cemetery on base, but it was something that was being looked into.

Old records uncovered by 10News reporter Emerald Morrow found instructions to find the cemetery. The instructions state, "From the city limits of Port Tampa City at the intersection of Interbay Boulevard and Manhattan Ave., go south 884 feet, turn left (East) go 1527 feet to the cemetery."

10News mapped out these directions, which places the cemetery on what is now the grounds of MacDill Air Force Base. The base was built in 1939. Port Tampa was later incorporated as part of the city of Tampa.

The news came during a press conference where Hillsborough County Commissioner Les Miller made the announcement that 145 coffins have been detected on the grounds of King High School, which once was the site of an African American cemetery.

