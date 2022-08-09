'She had a heart like no other' | Friends remember Lithia teacher killed by boyfriend

Friends of Kay Baker said was the type of person who would do anything for someone in need.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — 43-year-old Kay Baker was killed in May after investigators said her boyfriend Matthew Terry stabbed her multiple times and found her body outside of a neighbor's home in Lithia.

Baker was an elementary school teacher and mother of two, and her loved ones said she was a kind and compassionate person.

“She had a heart like no other. She loved her boys and she also loved her students," Brandi Haggstrom, a friend and former neighbor of Baker, said

Haggstrom said Baker was always helping those around her.

“She was the type of person who would literally take her last dollar and give it to you if you needed it," she said.

Haggstrom said she wants Baker to be remembered for the incredible person she was.

“She lit up a room and she was always there to make you smile," Haggstrom said.

On Monday, recently appointed Hillsborough State Attorney Susan Lopez announced she will be seeking the death penalty for Terry.

“Every capital murder case must be evaluated on its own facts to determine if a reasonable jury made up of Hillsborough County citizens could unanimously sentence a defendant to death," Lopez said in a statement. "It is the most serious penalty available under Florida law, and I approach this responsibility with humility and a sense of duty to the rule of law. Defendant Mathew Terry’s actions were especially heinous, cruel, and atrocious. He was merciless in his brutal killing of Ms. Baker, and given his history of violent behavior, we will ask a jury to sentence him to death. “

Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren said he spoke with the family prior to Lopez's announcement and said that the Baker family wanted to see Terry spend the rest of his life behind bars.