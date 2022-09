The crash happened on Hickory Lake Drive and South Kings Avenue in Brandon.

BRANDON, Fla. — One person is dead after a crash involving a Hillsborough Area Regional Transit bus and a car Friday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies say a call came in around 6:44 a.m. about a crash on Hickory Lake Drive and South Kings Avenue.

One person was taken to the hospital where they later died. No information about the deceased person has been released.