TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority, or HART, bus driver was cut several times in the leg while driving their route in the city's Sulphur Springs neighborhood, Tampa police say.

It happened just before 2:40 p.m. Tuesday in the area of E. Waters Avenue and 9th Street, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.

The driver's injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police say the suspected attacker, an adult man, was taken into custody.

The intersection appears blocked off to traffic, as seen from the Sky10 helicopter. An investigation is underway.

In June, HART announced it would install driver safety barriers on all buses and HARTFlex vans. The organization allocated $1 million toward the project, with each barrier costing an estimated $5,000.

The move came after driver Thomas Dunn was stabbed to death by a passenger in May.

It is not yet known whether the HART bus in Tuesday's attack was equipped with such a barrier.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

RELATED: Man accused of killing HART bus driver found not competent to stand trial

RELATED: HART will install bus safety barriers after deadly attack on driver

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter