'Painful loss': 2 Hillsborough County deputies found dead at vacation home

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the death of two deputies.

The bodies of the deputies were discovered Saturday night at a vacation rental home in St. Augustine, a news release from the sheriff's office reports.

Preliminary information shows the two deputies, who were in a romantic relationship, were heard arguing in a bedroom by fellow deputies on vacation with them just before gunshots fired, the release explains. Both of them were found with fatal gunshot wounds.

The sheriff's office says it appears Detective Daniel Leyden died by suicide and was the only shooter.

There is an ongoing investigation into the reasoning of the deaths.

The HCSO Peer Support Team is reaching out to immediate colleagues of both deputies involved and available as a resource to all workers.

"Our Sheriff's Office family is still reeling from the shock of this unthinkable tragedy. My prayers for strength and comfort are with the families and loved ones of these deputies, and every member of Team HCSO affected by this painful loss," Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

"Violence is never a solution, and I urge any employee who is dealing with a crisis to take advantage of the many resources our agency has created over the past several years which include Peer Support, Chaplains, and a clinical psychologist. Help is just a phone call away."



NAMI Hillsborough offers many ways to get help if you are struggling to deal with all of the anxiety and uncertainty with support groups and classes.

You can reach the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay by dialing 211, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.