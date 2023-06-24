'In our hearts': Hillsborough County deputy killed in car crash

Master Deputy Robert Howard, 53, was traveling to a planned engagement before the tragic incident occurred, authorities say.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of one of its deputies after he was killed in a car crash Friday, the agency said via social media.

Master Deputy Robert "Bobby" Howard, 53, was off-duty and heading to a planned engagement when the deadly collision occurred, authorities say.

Howard was surrounded by his son — who is also a deputy — named Robert "Bo" Howard II, family and loved ones, the sheriff's office says.

“Master Deputy Howard, with more than 17 years of service, served the citizens of Hillsborough County with distinguishment and the utmost professionalism,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “His dedication to the Sheriff’s Office and commitment to our mission to protect and serve were without question.

It is with deep sadness that we share with you, the passing of Master Deputy Robert L. Howard. Surrounded by his son Deputy Robert “Bo” Howard, II, family, and loved ones, Master Deputy “Bobby” Howard, 53, succumbed to injuries he sustained from a traffic crash on Friday, June… pic.twitter.com/N6ZgNgYJ69 — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) June 24, 2023

"We will hold his family and friends in our hearts as they walk this difficult path. I pray with each of you, that together we will find the strength to persevere through this difficult time and celebrate the life and lasting legacy of Master Deputy Howard.”