'In our hearts': Hillsborough County deputy killed in car crash

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of one of its deputies after he was killed in a car crash Friday, the agency said via social media.
Master Deputy Robert "Bobby" Howard, 53, was off-duty and heading to a planned engagement when the deadly collision occurred, authorities say.
Howard was surrounded by his son — who is also a deputy — named Robert "Bo" Howard II, family and loved ones, the sheriff's office says.
“Master Deputy Howard, with more than 17 years of service, served the citizens of Hillsborough County with distinguishment and the utmost professionalism,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “His dedication to the Sheriff’s Office and commitment to our mission to protect and serve were without question.
"We will hold his family and friends in our hearts as they walk this difficult path. I pray with each of you, that together we will find the strength to persevere through this difficult time and celebrate the life and lasting legacy of Master Deputy Howard.”
The sheriff's office has not yet announced any plans to honor Howard's life.