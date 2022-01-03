Hillsborough County Schools to discuss back to school plan amid COVID surge

The district is ramping up efforts to stop the spread as students prepare to head back from winter break.

TAMPA, Fla. — As students in Hillsborough County prepare to get back in the classroom after winter break, school officials are taking steps in an effort to protect them against the most recent surge of COVID-19 in our community.

In an email sent to parents on Sunday, Hillsborough County Superintendent Addison Davis laid out the steps schools would take to stop the spread, including:

wearing masks indoors,

washing hands often

and routinely cleaning and disinfecting surfaces.

Schools also plan to provide face coverings, hand sanitizer stations, gloves and wipes for students and adults on campus, according to the email.

The letter cited the seven-day average case positivity rate of 13.6 percent for the county, "which is a significant increase from when we entered into the winter break."

Davis explained that the district's protocols for students who test positive for COVID-19 will remain the same, despite the CDC's recent change in recommendations for isolation time.

"Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated the guidance for isolation of a COVID-19 positive person; however, our district must comply with K-12 state guidance. As such, any student who is diagnosed with COVID-19 will be required to isolate for 10 days and symptoms are no longer present," the email said.