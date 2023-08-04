Hillsborough sheriff: Deputy hospitalized after drunk driver runs red light, crashes into cruiser

The deputy is expected to be OK.

VALRICO, Fla. — A deputy was hospitalized overnight Friday after he was hit by a drunk driver in the Valrico-Brandon area, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. near Valrico Road and Lumsden Road. According to the sheriff's office, a driver ran a red light and hit the deputy's cruiser.

The deputy was taken to Brandon Regional Hospital for treatment of minor injuries that include some chest and head pain and a small laceration on his arm, the agency said.

The woman accused of hitting the deputy's cruiser was reportedly found driving under the influence. She was arrested and cited for failing to stop at a steady red light and DUI with property damage/personal injury.