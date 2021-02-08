Crash involving deputy slows traffic on I-4

One other driver suffered minor injuries, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — At least one person was hurt in a crash involving a deputy Monday morning on Interstate 4, the sheriff's office said.

It happened just before 7 a.m. in the eastbound lanes before Branch Forbes Road.

A total of three cars were involved in the crash, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. While the deputy was not hurt, there was a minor injury to one of the other drivers involved in the crash.

Traffic in the area now appears to be flowing smoothly, but watch for delays near the McIntosh Road exit. No other major incidents have been reported Monday morning.