FHP: Crash involving 6 cars causing closure of I-75 SB lanes near SR 60 in Brandon

Authorities say one person was seriously hurt.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BRANDON, Fla. — Southbound Interstate 75 is closed in the Brandon area following a six-car crash involving an Amazon semi-truck Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the I-75 southbound lanes are closed near State Road 60. Troopers first received the report of the crash just before 2 p.m.

Traffic cameras show heavy traffic and wet roadways, with many cars stopped.

Troopers say one person was seriously hurt due to the crash, while the other people involved have non-life-threatening injuries.

Drivers are being diverted off the interstate through the U.S. 301 exit near the crash while law enforcement patrol cars are at the scene.