FHP: Crash involving 6 cars causing closure of I-75 SB lanes near SR 60 in Brandon

BRANDON, Fla. — Southbound Interstate 75 is closed in the Brandon area following a six-car crash involving an Amazon semi-truck Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the I-75 southbound lanes are closed near State Road 60. Troopers first received the report of the crash just before 2 p.m.
Traffic cameras show heavy traffic and wet roadways, with many cars stopped.
Troopers say one person was seriously hurt due to the crash, while the other people involved have non-life-threatening injuries.
Drivers are being diverted off the interstate through the U.S. 301 exit near the crash while law enforcement patrol cars are at the scene.
Drivers should seek alternative routes if they are traveling through the area.