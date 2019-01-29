TAMPA, Fla. — Accused Seminole Heights killer Howell Donaldson III spoke unexpectedly Tuesday in court, where he complained about his treatment in jail and its impact on his health.

While not specifying what happened to him, Donaldson said his health had deteriorated during his 14 months behind bars.

"I'm an ex-college athlete, and it's hard for me to stand right now," Donaldson said. "I'm struggling to stand right now. I know my body, and I know that I am a strong guy -- if you ask me. I'm 26 years old, and I feel like I'm 96 years old. And, since I've gone to jail -- the last 14 months, I've become ill. And, I really do sincerely need some help."

He asked to be present at all future court hearings, a request which was granted by the judge.

He also asked for an outside medical evaluation. That was not granted, but the judge did order jail physicians to examine Donaldson and report any findings to his defense lawyers.

Donaldson's next disposition date is set for April 23.

Donaldson is accused of killing four people in Seminole Heights over a five-week period last year. Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa, and Ronald Felton were all killed as they walked along in southeast Seminole Heights.

If Donaldson is found guilty during the trial, he could face the death penalty.

