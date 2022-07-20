Woman accused of pressing hot pot against child's arm as punishment

The child suffered a 4-inch burn, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies on Tuesday arrested a woman who they say took a hot pot and pressed it against a child's arm "in an attempt to teach the child a lesson."

Jennifer Posey, 29, faces a charge of aggravated child abuse, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Authorities say Posey was in charge of watching a 10-year-old and two other children. After Posey made a pot of instant ramen on the stovetop, one of the children pretended to spill a bowl of hot ramen on another.

As a form of discipline, the sheriff's office said, Posey then took the pot and put it on the child's arm. They reportedly suffered a 4-inch burn.