Hillsborough County

Juvenile charged in alligator abuse case in Hillsborough County

In a video, two individuals within a group can be seen handling a young alligator and placing its mouth on an aluminum canned drink outside at a parking lot.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A juvenile has been charged for the illegal handling of a young alligator, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

This comes after FWC received a report about a video going around on social media that showed a group involved "in the harassment and illegal handling of a young alligator."

FWC officials said in a statement over the weekend that they were made aware of the video and were conducting an investigation. In the video, two individuals within a group can be seen handling a young alligator and placing its mouth on an aluminum canned drink in a parking lot.

Days later, a child in the group was charged with the illegal take of an alligator without a permit, FWC reports. 

"The lack of respect and responsibility shown toward this animal was disappointing to see," Major Rob Rowe, SW Regional Commander, said in a statement"Our officer exhibited exemplary investigative skills and quickly identified the subjects involved in this abusive and illegal activity. We are dedicated to preserving Florida's diverse wildlife and this serves as a strong reminder of the consequences of such behavior."

FWC advises against handling an alligator, "even a small one," due to their dangerous bite and ultimately, it's illegal.

