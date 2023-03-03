Deputies looking for 27-year-old man accused of killing Tampa woman

Keonte Henley is wanted in connection to a mid-February shooting death.

TAMPA, Florida — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 27-year-old man accused of killing a woman in Tampa last month.

Keonte Henley, 27, is wanted in connection to the Feb. 21 shooting death that happened inside a home on East 139th Avenue, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release. Deputies say Henley should be considered to be armed and dangerous, and the public should not approach him.

The sheriff's office says Henley, also known as "Ya Dig" or "Dig," may have altered his appearance, including shaving his hair.

"I commend the work of our detectives and CSIs who worked diligently to gather the evidence and piece together the case," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "I know this is a tough time for the victim's family, and I hope this helps in the healing process as we seek to bring the person responsible to justice."

Henley has warrants for manslaughter with a weapon and a felon in possession of a firearm.