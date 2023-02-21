Hillsborough deputies investigating after woman dies in Tampa shooting

Deputies said they have very limited information at this time and are still looking for the shooter.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies said they are trying to piece together what led up to the shooting death of a woman in Tampa.

The sheriff's office tells 10 Tampa Bay a call about a shooting came in just before 1 a.m. Tuesday. The shooting happened inside a home on E 139th Avenue near E 138th Avenue.

When deputies arrived, they said they found a woman inside suffering from "upper body trauma." She was rushed to the hospital where she died.

At this time, deputies said no one has been arrested and they are still looking for the shooter.

The sheriff's office said they are not releasing the name of the woman who died at this time.

“We are heartbroken for the family and friends who lost a loved one this morning,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “We do believe this is an isolated incident. Our detectives are working to bring answers to the victim’s family.”