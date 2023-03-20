Hillsborough County sheriff: Man arrested in North Carolina for 2019 murder of Tampa child

Claude Brooks has been wanted since 2021, the sheriff's office said.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man wanted in a Tampa murder that happened in 2019 was arrested in the inner banks of North Carolina years after a warrant was issued for his arrest, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reports.

Claude Brooks, 35, was arrested in Pitt County, North Carolina, the sheriff's office announced on Monday. A warrant for first-degree murder while engaged in aggravated child abuse was issued for his arrest back in January 2021 after interviews and forensics established that Brooks was responsible for a child's death, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

He will soon be extradited to Hillsborough County for trial.

"The victim's family, along with our detectives, can rest a little easier knowing this suspect is now behind bars," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "This act of cruelty was a tragedy and will not be forgotten. There is collective outrage at #teamHCSO over this case, and we're committed to bringing Brooks to justice."

First responders were called on Dec. 30, 2019, to a home on Sunset Drive in Tampa where a family found a young child unresponsive, authorities said. That child later died at Brandon Regional Hospital.