Brandon man hospitalized after being bitten by alligator in Lake Thonotosassa

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — A 34-year-old man was transported to the hospital after being bitten by an alligator in Lake Thonotosassa Wednesday afternoon, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

At around 3:45 p.m., FWC, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and Fire Rescue responded to a call of an alligator bite.

The man from Brandon was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. He was swimming in the lake at the time that he was bitten, FWC says.

FWC was able to dispatch a contracted nuisance alligator trapper in the area.