Man dead after hit-and-run crash in Plant City

Authorities say a man was found lying on the side of the road around a little after 7 a.m. in the area of 4000 block of Airport Road.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. According to a preliminary investigation, the incident was the result of a hit-and-run crash.

Police are attempting to locate a 2011 - 2017 Jeep Cherokee with front-end damage. The bumper may have parts missing from it or may be missing entirely. There may be damage to the left headlight area, as well as damage to the windshield.



Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Plant City Police Department at (813) 757-9200. This is an ongoing investigation.