Middle school sex ed curriculum will stay in place after Hillsborough school board hearing

Hillsborough County School Board members heard from nearly 20 speakers on Thursday before making a vote.

TAMPA, Fla. — On Thursday, Hillsborough County School Board members voted not to overturn a recommendation from a hearing master and former judge.

This means the sex education curriculum for middle school students will stay in place for the rest of the school year in Hillsborough County.

More than 3,000 people sent in petitions against the current curriculum.

After a hearing in November, hearing master Claudia Isom made a recommendation to the board. She looked over the curriculum and heard from people on both sides.

Isom ultimately recommended that the board overrule the objections from petitioners. She said she did not believe the board went against state laws.